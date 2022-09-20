SBI Job Vacancies 2022: The State Bank of India has issued a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the recruitment process of junior Associate (Customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The application process is currently underway and candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022.Also Read - AAI Junior Executive ATC Result 2022 Declared at aai.aero; Here's Direct Link

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: VACANCY DETAILS

The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Age Limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SBI clerk recruitment process must be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022.

SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria Age Limit Between 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022. Educational qualification Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk 2022 should be graduate from any recognised university

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Candidates in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: APPLICATION FEE

Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: SELECTION PROCESS

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: EXAM PATTERN

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 prelims exam includes 100 questions and is of total 100 marks. Candidates get 1 hour to complete the exam. The medium of exam is English and SBI Clerk question paper includes three tests: English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.