State Bank of India(SBI) is Hiring! Check Salary, Job Description, Vacancy, Application Link

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring. Check SBI notification, salary, job description, vacancy, application link.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting physically fit Indian citizens for appointment for the post of Armourer (Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF /AR only) and Control

Room Operators (Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/ AR only) in clerical cadre (Specialist cadre). The online registration process will begin today, September 6, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the online SBI application form is October 5, 2023. A total of 107 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. “Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project,” the Bank in an official notification said. Candidates are requested to apply online through the link given on the Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Check important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: September 6, 2023

Last Date to apply: October 10, 2023

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 06/09/2023 Closure of registration of application 05/10/2023 Closure for editing application details 05/10/2023 Last date for printing your application 20/10/2023

SBI Vacancy

Armourer (Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF /AR only) and Control: 18 posts

Room Operators (Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/ AR only): 89 posts

SBI Eligibility Criteria

Armourer (Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF /AR only) and Control: Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces special certificate equivalent to 10+2

Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces special certificate equivalent to 10+2 Room Operators (Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/ AR only): Pass in 10+2 examination with 50% marks or Armed Forces Special Certificate equivalent to class 10+2 or a Graduate Degree from a recognized University.

SBI Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test (100 marks) and interview (25 marks).

Minimum qualifying aggregate marks will be decided at the discretion of the Bank.

If number of applications is less, Bank reserves the right to select the candidate(s) through shortlisting and interview, instead of online test & interview. Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview.

The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.”

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the detailed notification here: SBI Job notification

SBI Job link

SBI Pay scale

Scale of pay: 17900- 1000/3 – 20900 – 1230/3- 24590- 1490/4- 30550- 1730/7- 42600- 3270/1- 45930- 1990/147920. (Since Armourers/Control Room Operators is a clerical post, selected candidate will be paid emoluments as applicable to Award staff under various rules/Awards/Settlements in force in the Bank from time to time.)

How to Apply Online?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Upload Document”).

Candidates should fill up the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of the candidate not being able to fill up the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. For more details, refer to this space – India.com education.

