SBI Junior Associate Final Result 2019: The State Bank of India on Wednesday declared the SBI Clerk Main Exam Result 2019 on the official website sbi.co.in/career. Students are advised to visit the website as soon as possible. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, then students may check their results in a while.

The main exam was conducted on August 10, 2019, and September 20, 2019, across the country.

Here is how you can check SBI Clerk Main Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit on the official website sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘SBI Clerk Main Result 2019’ on the website.

Step 3: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step: Download the result, take a printout of the same for the future reference.

The results are based on the cut-off marks decided by the Bank. Candidates will be considered for the final recruitment on the basis of the marks obtained in the main examination.

Once the candidates are selected, the Junior Associates will be on probation for 6 months where they have to complete 15 prescribed e-lessons, failing which their probation period will be extended by the Bank. The e-lessons will include role-based e-lessons.