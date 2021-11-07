SBI PET Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India has issued the admit card for the Pre-Examination Training on the official website today as of Nov 7, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the Probationary Officer(PO) examination can also download their admit card from the official website which is sbi.co.in.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here

To download the SBI PO PET admit card, a candidate needs a registration number and date of birth. Note, the admit card will only be issued online. Meanwhile, the admit card for the Prelims is likely to be announced in the second week of November 2021. Also Read - WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Various Posts; Apply Online by THIS Date

SBI PET Admit Card 2021: How to Download Also Read - Calicut University: IPCAP Allotment Result Declared at uoc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps required to download the SBI PET admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of State Bank Of India which is sbi.co.in.

Now click on the link Pre Examination Training Materials present on the homepage.

Now log in by providing the credentials such as the registration number, date of Birth, and text verification.

Your admit card will be displayed in your system.

Now Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.