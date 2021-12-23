SBI Pharmacist Result 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday announced the SBI Results for the posts of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the SBI Pharmacist Exam can download the final result through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.Also Read - Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For 70 Special Reserve Sub-Inspector Posts Before Jan 18 | Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria Inside

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results

Steps to Download the SBI Pharmacist Result 2021

Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.

Click on the ‘ Career ‘ tab available on the homepage.

‘ tab available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ‘ RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Final Result Announced ’ available on the homepage.

’ available on the homepage. A new PDF will be open.

Save, Download SBI Pharmacist Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results.

Click Here: SBI Pharmacist Result 2021

The SBI Pharmacist Exam was conducted on November 24 and November 25, 2021. The exam was held in two shifts from 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM. A total of 519 candidates have appeared for the interview round.