SBI PO 2019 Final Result 2019: The State Bank of India has released results of the final exam, conducted for the selection of Probationary Officers, on its official website. The final exam took place in September. Candidates who appeared for the same are advised to check their scores on sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI PO recruitment was announced on April 21, 2018, through Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2018-19/01. Notably, the PO Phase-III Group Exercise and Interview was conducted from September to October 2018. While the SBI PO preliminary exams took place on June 8 and June 9, the SBI PO mains was held on July 20, 2019.

Cautioning candidates about fake selection letters, the SBI in an official notice on its website said, “It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI. It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result, etc., are published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi/careers.”