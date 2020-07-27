SBI PO 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) 2020 recruitment anytime soon on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the post are advised to keep an eye out on the bank’s portal – bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers – for regular updates and details. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, Contactless ATMs For Cash Withdrawal May be The New Future For Banks

The SBI PO registration was conducted between April 2 and April 22 to fill 2,000 vacancies.

SBI PO recruitment 2020 will be conducted in three stages – written examinations, i.e., SBI PO 2020 Prelims and Main exam; group exercise; and personal interview. In 2019, the SBI PO online registration process was held from April 2 to April 22 to fill 2,000 vacancies.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding SBI PO 2020:

1. When is the SBI PO 2020 exam?

The dates will be announced very soon on the SBI website. Keep an eye out.

2. What is the syllabus?

The syllabus for SBI PO Prelims is divided into three categories – Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Meanwhile, the syllabus for SBI PO Mains includes Reasoning, Data Analysis & interpretation, English Language, General Economy Banking Awareness, and Computer Awareness.

3. What is the cut-off?

The SBI PO cut-off marks are usually announced a week after the results are declared. The expected cut-off score for SBI PO 2020 Prelims is between 66 and 73 for General category applicants. Last year, the cut-off score in Prelims was 71 for General and 61.75 for those under Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The cut-off for SBI PO Mains 2019 was 104.42 out of 250 for General category.

4. Will Prelims be calculated in final result?

No, the marks obtained in SBI PO 2020 Prelims is just the qualifying score to appear for the main examination. The marks for SBI PO 2020 Mains is taken into consideration while calculating the final result.

5. Is there negative marking in SBI PO exam?

Yes, in both, SBI PO Prelims and Mains, 1/4th or 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. However, there is no sectional cut-off.