New Delhi: To all those who were eagerly waiting and preparing for bank recruitment exams, there is good news for you all as the notification for the much-awaited SBI PO 2020 recruitment is finally out. The State Bank of India (SBI) will be recruiting for 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) for different offices of SBI. Also Read - SBI CBO Exam 2020 Date Released at sbi.co.in, Exam To Be Held on THIS DATE

The online registration for appearing in the exam has already begun on the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in. from November 14. Eligible and interested candidates can fill their SBI PO application forms till December 4 and candidates can apply online only as no other mode of application will be accepted. The SBI PO 2020 notification was released on November 13. Also Read - There Will be Paradigm Shift, Economy Expected to Bounce Back From Next Fiscal, Says SBI Chief

As per the SBI PO 2020 notification, there will be three rounds of selections, the prelims, mains and final interview round and the preliminary exam would be held on December 31 2020, January 2, 4 and 5, 2021. Also Read - Banks To Start Crediting 'Interest on Interest' to Borrowers Soon, RBI tells SC on Loan Moratorium

SBI’s official Twitter handle also posted about the recruitment notification saying, “Here’s an opportunity to work with India’s largest bank. SBI is hiring Probationary Officers.”

SBI PO 2020 recruitment: Category-wise vacancy details

Out of the total of 2,000 PO job positions, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society. Meanwhile, Scheduled Caste (SC) will have 300 reserved seats, Scheduled Tribe (ST) will have 150, Other Backward Caste (OBC) will have 540 and the general category will have 810 seats reserved for them.

SBI PO 2020 recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit as on 01.04.2020: The candidate must be aged between 21 years to 30 years as on 01.04.2020.

Educational Qualification as on 31.12.2020: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they must produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply.

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Exam

The application fee for SBI PO 2020 recruitment examination varies according to the categories. While the candidates falling in the General/ OBC category needs to pay Rs 750 as fees, the candidates in SC/ ST and EWS category do not have to pay any fees for filling their applications.

SBI PO Recruitment Exam: How to apply