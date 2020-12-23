SBI PO Admit Card: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for Probationary Officer on its official website sbi.co.in. All those who registered for the SBI PO exam are advised to visit the official website and download their hall tickets. In case the official website is down, candidates may want to wait for a while before checking back if the site is working.

Notably, SBI PO exam is slated to be held from December 31 to January 5, 2021 to fill over 2,000 vacancies for probationary officers The result for SBI PO will be announced in the third week of January, a report said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, check steps to download SBI PO exam admit card:

Step 1: Login to the official website of SBI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘careers’

Step 3: In the latest announcements section, look for Preliminary Examination Call Letter link

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter all details asked including your name, roll number

Step 5: Type the characters as shown on the page

Step 6: Login

Step 7: Your SBI PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Take a printout for a future reference

Alternatively, students may want to click on this direct link given here for downloading SBI PO admit card 2020.