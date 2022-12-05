Top Recommended Stories
SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2022 Out at sbi.co.in; Direct Link, Exam Dates Here
SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2022 at sbi.co.in: Registered candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO exam call letter 2022 by visiting the Bank's official website at sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2022 at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI PO preliminary examination. Registered candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO exam call letter 2022 by visiting the Bank’s official website at sbi.co.in. For the convenience of the students we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall tickets. Follow the steps given below.
SBI PO EXAMS DATES
The SBI PO preliminary examination will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
|Commencement of Call letter Download
|03 – 12 – 2022
|Closure of Call letter Download
|20 – 12 – 2022
DIRECT LINK DOWNLOAD SBI ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER
HOW TO DOWNLOAD SBI ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER?
- Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in.
- Click on the “Careers” option.
- A new webpage will open on the screen.
- Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER).”
- Enter the login details such as Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), and now click on the submit option.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.
