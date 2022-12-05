SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2022 Out at sbi.co.in; Direct Link, Exam Dates Here

SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2022 at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI PO preliminary examination. Registered candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO exam call letter 2022 by visiting the Bank’s official website at sbi.co.in. For the convenience of the students we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall tickets. Follow the steps given below.

SBI PO EXAMS DATES

The SBI PO preliminary examination will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download 03 – 12 – 2022 Closure of Call letter Download 20 – 12 – 2022

DIRECT LINK DOWNLOAD SBI ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SBI ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER?

Click on the “Careers” option.

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER).”

Enter the login details such as Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), and now click on the submit option.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in for the latest details.