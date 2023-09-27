Home

SBI PO Exam 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Registration Process, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

SBI PO Exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled for November 2023 and the registration process for the same can be done by visiting the official website- sbi.co.in. The last date for application is today, September 27. Know how to apply, eligibility criteria and the application fee.

State Bank of India

New Delhi: The registration process for State Bank of India Probationary Officers (SBI PO) 2023 is underway and the SBI PO 2023 Exam Date is tentatively in November 2023. The objective of this recruitment drive by the State Bank of India is to fill up total 2000 vacancies for the SBI PO post under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19. The selection of candidates is done when they clear a total of three steps- a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric Evaluation/Interview. Interested candidates must note that the application process for the same is open only till today, i.e. the Last Date for Registration for SBI PO 2023 is September 27, 2023. Take a look at the steps to apply, the eligibility criteria and also the application fee..

SBI PO Exam 2023: How To Apply

As mentioned earlier, the last date to apply for the SBI PO Exam 2023 is today, September 27, 2023. Follow the steps given below to know how you can apply for the paper..

The first step is to visit the SBI’s career official page- sbi.co.in/web/careers Now, click on the registration link that reads ‘SBI PO 2023’ Register yourself on the portal and then proceed with the application process Fill up the form and after rechecking all details, click on ‘submit’ Download a copy of the form and also keep a copy of it for future reference.

SBI PO Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification issued by SBI, the eligibility criteria for SBI PO 2023 includes- graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible.

SBI PO Exam 2023: Age Limit

According to the official website, the age limit for the exam is- Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2002 and not earlier than 02.04.1993 (both days inclusive). For SC/ST Category, there is an age relaxation of five years, its three years for OBC Candidates and five years for ex-servicemen and commissioned officers. There is an age relaxation for those belonging to the PwBD Category.

SBI PO 2023: Application Fee

Speaking of the application fee for the examination, for candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC Category, its Rs 750 and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or PwBD Candidates, they are exempted from payment of application fee. The official notification with all details can be accessed here.

