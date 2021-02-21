SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit card for Probationary Officer Posts on its website. The candidates who have qualified in the main examination can download their admit card through the official website i.e. sbi.co.in. The candidates must note that the downloading the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 will be available from 20 February 2021 and 7 March 2021. Also Read - SBI PO 2016 Final marks released: Check SBI PO Final Score at sbi.co.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website.i.e. sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha and click on the submit button.

The SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.

Candidates can download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

The bank had declared the SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam Result on 17 February 2021 for the exam held on 29 January 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021

General Instructions for SBI PO Interview Phase 3 2021

Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination/ interview is being conducted.

Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the prohibited items including mobile phones/ pagers to the venue of the examination/interview, as an arrangement for safekeeping cannot be assured.

Candidates are not permitted to use or have in possession calculators on examination premises.

The original documents regarding eligibility criteria and proof of date of birth should be produced for verification on the date of interview.

The candidate will not be allowed to attend the interview if original certificates are not produced for verification on the date of the interview.

A caste certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the format prescribed by the Government of India will have to be submitted by the SC/ ST candidates.