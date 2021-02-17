New Delhi: The results of the State Bank of India Probationary Officer (SBI PO) Main Exam 2020 has been announced by the bank on its official website www.sbi.co.in. The SBI PO main exam 2020 was conducted on January 29 and now, the bank has put out the list of selected candidates who have qualified for phase III, which is the interview round which is expected to be held in February or March. The bank will release the call letter for the SBI PO interviews on their website soon. This year, the SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted for 2000 vacancies at SBI. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert! Just Give a Missed Call To Get Cheapest & Quickest Loan

Earlier, the interested candidates had given a preliminary examination and the successful candidates had then appeared for the SBI PO Main Exam 2020. To check SBI PO Main Exam 2020 results, here's a step by step guide:

*The first think you need to do is visit the bank's official website https://sbi.co.in/

*Next, when you land on the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section

* When the Careers page opens, you can see in the top menu section there will be an option to click on ‘Join SBI’ and then click on ‘Current Openings’

*After that, a new page will open where you have to scroll down to find the sub-section titled Recruitment of Probationary Officers. Click on it

*Now click on the link titled Main Exam Result

*A PDF file will open with the result of SBI PO Main Exam 2020

*Search for your roll number in the document by clicking Ctrl+F

*Download the SBI PO Main Exam 2020 result

*Take a print out of the result and keep it safely for future use

*Candidates can also check their results by clicking on the direct link here: https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/160221-SBIPO2020-Main-WTRESULT-15+columns.pdf/99c81909-b4b8-d26f-929c-b8fd7f7c5d8b?t=1613491543448