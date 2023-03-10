Home

SBI PO Main Result 2022 Declared at sbi.co.in, Here’s Direct link

SBI PO Main Result 2022 Link at sbi.co.in: Candidates can check and download the SBI PO Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Main Result 2023 Link: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the main examination for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) today, March 10, 2023. Eligible Candidates can check and download the SBI PO Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains 2022 was conducted on January 30, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Phase III or Psychometric test. “Further details will be advised to the shortlisted candidates by SMS/ email separately,” SBI in an official statement said.

SBI PO Main Result 2022 – Direct Link

How to Download SBI PO Main Result 2023? Step by Step Guide here

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ‘MAIN EXAMINATION RESULT’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS.’

Your SBI PO Mains result 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll numbers. Take the printout of SBI PO Mains result 2023 for future use.

For more details, visit the official website of SBI.

