SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card on its official website. Those candidates who have qualified for the Prelims exam can download their SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the official website sbi.co.in. The Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on January 02, 2022.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. Click on the Career Section. Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Mains Exam Call Letter (NEW),’ available on the Career Section. A new page will be open. Enter details such as Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth and log in. Save, Download and take a printout of SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

Earlier on Tuesday(December 14), the State Bank of India released the SBI PO Prelims Result on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam on November 20, 21, and November 27 can download the SBI PO Prelims Result from the official website, sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers. Note, through this recruitment drive, a total of 2056 candidates will be hired for Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021.

