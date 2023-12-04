SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Paper Pattern, Max Marks, Last Minute Preparation Tips

Home

The State Bank of India(SBI) will conduct the main examination on Tuesday, December 5, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers.

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) will conduct the main examination on Tuesday, December 5, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. Aspirants must bring the SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2023 to the examination centre. To access the SBI PO Mains admit card 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. The Main Examination will take place online, comprising Objective Tests (200 marks) and a Descriptive Test (50 marks). Following the Objective Test, candidates will immediately proceed to the Descriptive Test, typing their answers on the computer.

Make sure to gather all necessary documents, dress comfortably, and arrive ahead of time. Pay close attention to instructions, manage your time effectively, and maintain a calm demeanor throughout the examination. Stay hydrated to ensure sharp focus. Check exam patterns, maximum marks, and last-minute preparation tips here.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 – Paper Pattern

The duration of the objective test is 3 hours, and it consists of 4 Sections of a total of 200 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 – Exam Day Guidelines

At the time of the Main Exam, the candidate must bring a duly authenticated “Original Preliminary Exam Call Letter (with Authenticated Copy of ID Proof)” as well as a “Main Exam Call Letter” with “Requisite Documents”.

These documents along with requisite documents need to be submitted during the Main Exam.

Candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on the call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “Acquaint Yourself Booklet” and “Call Letter”.

Candidates reporting without a photograph pasted on the call letter and without two additional photographs (same as pasted on the call letter) will NOT be allowed to appear in the Preliminary exam.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 – Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Revision Strategy : Focus on revising key concepts, formulas, and important topics across sections like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English, and general awareness.

: Focus on revising key concepts, formulas, and important topics across sections like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English, and general awareness. Mock Tests: Attempt a few mock tests to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and manage time effectively. Analyze these tests to identify weak areas for a quick brush-up.

Attempt a few mock tests to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and manage time effectively. Analyze these tests to identify weak areas for a quick brush-up. Section-wise Focus: Prioritize sections based on your strengths and weaknesses. Spend more time on challenging sections while ensuring you maintain proficiency in your strong areas.

Prioritize sections based on your strengths and weaknesses. Spend more time on challenging sections while ensuring you maintain proficiency in your strong areas. Current Affairs: Brush up on recent events, especially in the banking and financial sectors, for the General Awareness section.

Brush up on recent events, especially in the banking and financial sectors, for the General Awareness section. Relaxation : Make sure you get enough rest the night before the exam. Relaxation and adequate sleep can enhance your focus and performance.

: Make sure you get enough rest the night before the exam. Relaxation and adequate sleep can enhance your focus and performance. Strategy Planning : Plan your approach for each section. Determine the order in which you’ll attempt the sections based on your comfort level.

: Plan your approach for each section. Determine the order in which you’ll attempt the sections based on your comfort level. Read Instructions : Understand the exam instructions thoroughly. This ensures you don’t miss out on any important guidelines during the exam.

: Understand the exam instructions thoroughly. This ensures you don’t miss out on any important guidelines during the exam. Stay Positive: Keep a positive mindset. Confidence plays a crucial role in exam performance.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 – Marking Scheme

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary and main Examinations. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary and main Examinations.

