SBI PO Mains Result 2019: The State Bank of India has announced the result of SBI probationary officers Main Exam on August 23. Candidates are requested to check their scores on the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO main exam was held on July 20, 2019, all over the nation in various exam centres. Earlier, SBI had said that the results would be declared by the third week of August.

Here’s How to Check Your SBI PO Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Login to the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the career tab.

Step 3: Now select the SBI PO results option available in the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter all the required details including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed.

Step 6: After checking the results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

SBI had conducted the prelims exams for Probationary Officer vacancies on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 through online mode. There were 100 Objective type questions of 100 marks. Those who cleared the prelims were eligible for the Mains examination after which shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview or Group discussion. Notably, the final selection will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in both the SBI PO Mains, the Group Discussion and interview.