SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Declared at sbi.co.in; Direct Link, Psychometric Test Schedule

The State Bank Of India (SBI) on Thursday declared the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: The State Bank Of India (SBI) on Thursday declared the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can download the SBI PO Mains Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India(SBI) conducted mains examinations on December 5 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. To access the SBI PO Mains scorecard 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Phase-III from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023(Download Link)

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Declared: What’s Next?

Phase-III Comprise of (i) Psychometric Test (ii) Group Exercise (iii) Interview

Psychometric Test: The Bank will conduct a Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase III. The findings of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a thorough perspective on the candidates. The Bank will conduct the psychometric Test on January 16, 2024. Meanwhile, Group Exercise and Personal Interviews (At LHO centres) will be held from January 21, 2024.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to Check Your Roll Number?

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India(SBI) at . On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ option. Look for the result link. Enter the login details such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Your SBI PO MainsResult 2023 will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

