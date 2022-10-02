Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several banks are providing excellent employment opportunities. From NABARD’s Development Assistant posts to Central Bank of India’s Officers posts and many more — here is a list of open positions with an ongoing registration process. Candidates can find important dates, vacancies, an application form, the official website, and other information on this page.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 5043 Posts Till Oct 05 at fci.gov.in

National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development Vacancy

NABARD Recruitment 2022: National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is hiring candidates for the post of Development Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org till October 10, 2022. For more details, check the full article HERE Also Read - GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2022: Register For 77 Posts at gailonline.com. Check Last Date Here

Name of Post : Development Assistant

: Development Assistant Official Website: nabard.org

nabard.org Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022

State Bank of India Vacancy

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. A total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2022. For more details, check the full article HERE Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3115 Posts Till Oct 29. Details Inside

Name of Post: Probationary Officer (PO) posts

Probationary Officer (PO) posts Official Website : sbi.co.in.

: Last Date to Apply: October 12

UCO Bank Vacancy

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 19. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. For more details, check the full article HERE

Name of Post: Security Officers

Security Officers Official Website : ucobank.com

: Last Date to Apply: October 19

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Central Bank Recruitment 2022: The Central Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officers in the specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 17. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 110 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. For more details, check the full article HERE