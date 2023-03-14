Home

Education

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 Released: Exam on March 19. Here’s How to Download Admit Card

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 Released: Exam on March 19. Here’s How to Download Admit Card

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and instructions to be followed during the examination.

candidates who have successfully cleared the Phase II exam can now download the admit cards from the official website of SBI.

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The candidates who have successfully cleared the Phase II exam can now download the admit cards from the official website of SBI.

As per the earlier schedule, the Phase III exam will be held on March 19, 2023. The candidates must be aware that the registration process for SBI PO posts started from October 2022. The SBI Recruitment 2022 is being held for 1,673 vacancies of Probationary Officers.

You may like to read

The SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and instructions to be followed during the examination.

Candidates need to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow them strictly to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam.

The candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. All need to check the details mentioned on their admit card carefully and contact the SBI authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

The final selection of candidates for the post of Probationary Officer in SBI will be done based on the marks obtained in Phase II and Phase III.

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of SBI (https://www.sbi.co.in/).

Click on the “Career” tab present on the top menu bar.

Select the “Latest Announcements” option from the drop-down menu.

Look for the notification regarding the SBI PO Phase III call letter and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page, where you need to enter your registration number and password/date of birth in the given fields.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your SBI PO Phase III call letter will appear on the screen.

Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates need to know that the third phase of SBI PO examination comprises of Group Exercises (GE) and Personal Interviews (PI). The Group Exercises carries a total of 20 marks while the PI has 30 marks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.