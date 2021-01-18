SBI PO Prelims 2021 Results: The State Bank of India, SBI has announced the results for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 examination. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website. The SBI PO Result 2021 for Preliminary examination can be checked online now on the official website sbi.co.in/careers. Also Read - Beware of KYC Fraud: SBI Alerts Customers, Know How to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

Here, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results.

Click Here SBI PO Prelims 2021 Results

State Bank of India announced the results online today – January 18, 2021. The link was activated online on the website. Candidates are advised to note that the official website sbi.co.in/careers is not working temporarily due to heavy traffic.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: On the home page, click on SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results or click on the direct link here

Steps 3: A new window would open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to access the account and check your result

SBI PO Prelims 2020 were conducted on January 4, 5 and 6 across the country in four sessions per day.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination would have to appear for the main examinations. Admit Card for the SBI PO Main Examination would be released for the candidates shortlisted.