Home

Education

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Know How To Download SBI PO Scorecard Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Know How To Download SBI PO Scorecard Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

To access the SBI PO prelims result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. As per the Bankersadda report, the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 has been declared. The examination was held on December 17, 18, 19, and December 20, 2022.

Check Login Credentials Required to Download SBI PO Prelims Scorecard

To access the SBI PO prelims result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.

SBI PO Vacancy

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result/ Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI PO Prelim Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

SBI PO Main Exam Date

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023. For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit the Official Website of SBI at sbi.co.in.