SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Steps To Download Scorecard Here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on December 17, 18, 19, and December 20, 2022. To access the SBI PO prelims result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Tentative Dates
- The SBI PO Prelim result 2022 is expected to be declared anytime soon.
SBI PO Prelim Result 2023: All you Need to Know
Name of the events
Check Important details here
Exam Conducting Body
Name of Examination
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam
Exam Level
National
Number of Vacancies
—
Exam stage
Prelims
Mode of examination
Online
Official Website
sbi.co.in
SBI PO prelims result 2022 date
To be announced soon
SBI Clerk 2022 prelims result link
—-
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Official Website
How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.
- Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.
- On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI PO Prelim Result 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.
- Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Through this recruitment exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
For more details, check the official website of the Bank.
