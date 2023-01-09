SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Check Answers To Frequently Asked Questions Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: When will SBI declare the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022? Check answers to all frequently asked questions here.

The SBI PO prelims exam 2022 will be held on December 17.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. One can check all frequently asked questions here.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Official Website For SBI?

Candidates are advised to track the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

In which month were the SBI PO Prelims Exams held?

The examination was held on December 17, 18, 19, and December 20, 2022.

Any Login Credentials Required to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?

To access the SBI PO prelims result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Is SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared?

No, till now, the exam conducting body has not declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022. The SBI PO 2022 prelims result is expected to be declared soon on the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Number of Vacancies to be Filled?

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

When Will SBI PO Main Exam 2023 be held?

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023.

Guide Me to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Look for the link that reads, “Download SBI PO Prelim Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Any Important Dates Examiness Should Remember?

Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards

For further clarification and latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit the Official Website of SBI at sbi.co.in.