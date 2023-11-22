Home

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 ANNOUNCED: Here’s How You Can Check Scorecard, Know What To Do Next

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 has been announced and can be checked by visiting the official website- sbi.co.in. Here's how you can check the scorecard and also know what to do next..

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Out Here's How to check

New Delhi: The Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam 2023 Result has officially been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2023 and took the recruitment test, can check their results by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India – sbi.co.in. The result can be checked with the help of the candidate’s registration number and password. Here’s how you can check the scorecard and also know what to do next..

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Announced

As mentioned earlier, the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam 2023 have been announced by the State Bank of India (SBI) and it can be checked by visiting SBI’s official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims 2023 Exam was held on November 1, November 4 and November 6, 2023.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: How To Check

Follow the steps given below to check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2023..

Firstly, you have to visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in. Next, on the home page you will find the link that reads ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2024’; click on it. Enter your login credentials, namely, registration number and password. After logging in correctly, you will find the result on your screen. Download the result and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Out, What Next?

If you are a candidate who had given the examination and now have cleared it, know what’s next for you. After clearing the SBI PO Prelims 2023, you have to be prepared to give the SBI PO Main Exam 2023 which will be held on December 5, 2023. The Main Exam will include objective exams worth 200 marks and there will be a descriptive section worth 50 marks. After the objective test is completed, the descriptive test will be rolled out and the responses for the same will have to be given into a computer.

Speaking of the objective test, its duration is three hours and has a total of four sections with a separate timing for each section. Passing marks must be obtained in all four sections in order to qualify the examination; the marking scheme will be decided by SBI.

The descriptive test will last for 30 minutes and the paper will have questions worth 50 marks; it will test the candidate’s English language (writing and essay). To be marked on this paper, it is mandatory to first clear the objective test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.