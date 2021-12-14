SBI PO Prelims Result: The State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI PO Prelims Result on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam on November 20, 21, and November 27 can download the SBI PO Prelims Result from the official website, sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers.Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here

Download the SBI PO Prelims Result

Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in/careers.

Then click on the ”Current Opening” Section.

Click on the ‘Recruitment for Probationary Officer’

Now, click on “Result for Preliminary Exam”

Enter the required details and captcha.

Your SBI PO Prelims Result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2021.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

SBI PO Notification 2021: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: October 4, 2021

Apply Online Start Date: October 5, 2021

Apply Online Last Date: October 25, 2021

Prelims Exam Date 2021: November 20, 21, and November 27, 2021

Prelims Result 2021: December 14, 2021.

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2021: January 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2056 candidates will be hired for Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam.