SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) today announced final results for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examinations on its official website at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website and check their SBI PO results asap. In case the official website is down, students can check their final results for SBI PO Recruitment 2021 in a while. Also Read - SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule Released At sbi.co.in, Important Details Here

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Final result out, Find a step-by-step guide to check results:

Step 1: Go on the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career tab. Now click on the link which says ‘Recruitment Results & Archive’.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the SBI PO final Result notification.

Step 5: A PDF will now open on your screen.

Step 6: Search for your roll number on the PDF.

Step 7: Download the PDF and take a print-out for a future reference.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Here’s Direct link

Here’s DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SBI PO Recruitment 2021 final results

SBI PO preliminary exams were held on January 6, 2021, while the mains were held on January 29, 2021. The results for the mains were announced on February 17. The interviews of the qualified candidates were held in March. Students must note that the SBI PO Recruitment 2021 final merit list has been prepared based on marks obtained by the candidates in the written exams and interview.