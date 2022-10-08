SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited eligible Indian citizens to apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2022. To apply for the posts, a candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age.Also Read - SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 399 Posts Under Sports Quota at ssbrectt.gov.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates: 22.09.2022 to 12.10.2022

Payment of Application Fee: 22.09.2022 to 12.10.2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters: 1 st / 2 nd week of December 2022 onwards

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training: 1 st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

Direct Link: Apply Online For SBI PO Jobs

SBI PO Vacancy Details

Name of the Category and number of posts

Regular Vacancy: 1600 Posts Backlog Vacancy: 73 posts

SBI PO Salary

Emoluments: Presently, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 120 Posts at jkpsc.nic.in Till Nov 5. Read Details Here

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here

Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2022.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2022. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible

SBI PO Selection Process: Check Selection Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age. Candidates can check the educational qualification, selection procedure, and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download SBI PO Recruitment Notification

How to Apply For SBI PO Vacancy 2022?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s ‘Career’ website bank.sbi/careers ors bi.co.in/careers.