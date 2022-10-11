SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Probationary Officers. However, the last date to apply for the positions is tomorrow, October 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. SBI Bank recruitment aims to fill 1673 vacant posts. Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase II; and (iii) Phase III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase III.Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here

SBI PO RECRUITMENT 2022

Recruiter: State Bank of India

Official website: sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in

SBI PO RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES

Online registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates: 22.09.2022 to 12.10.2022

Payment of Application Fee 22.09.2022 to 12.10.2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters: 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

SBI PO VACANCY

Regular Vacancy: 1600

Backlog Vacancy: 73

SBI PO Salary

Emoluments: Presently, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK PO EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION HERE

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2022. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2022. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

For more details, check the official notification shared below:

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.