SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 2000 Vacancies Today At sbi.co.in, Know How

New Delhi: The State Bank of India is now closing its online registration process for SBI PO Recruitment 2023 today, i.e., SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Application Last Date is October 3, 2023. The candidates who are yet to apply for the post of the Probationary Officer in State Bank of India (SBI) must do so today itself, by visiting the official website- sbi.co.in. The main aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 2,000 Vacancies in the organisation. To know SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Application Process, SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee and SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria, read further..

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

As mentioned before, the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Application Last Date is today, October 3, 2023 and the total number of vacancies available are two thousand. Interested candidates can follow the steps given below, to apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2023-

The first step is to visit the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.co.in On the website, look for a page link that reads ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Career’ Go through the official notification and then click on the ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2023’ Link On the page you’d be directed to, provide the required personal information and recheck all details after filling the form Now, upload the necessary documents as specified in the form Once the form is completely filled, pay the application fee with the help of the online payment options and also keep the receipt for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria For Application

There is a specific eligibility criteria for the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 that interested candidates must meet.. A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. Those who are in the year or semester of their graduation course can also apply provisionally. If called for interview, they have to produce proof of qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Speaking of the Application Fee for SBI PO Recruitment 2023, for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) or Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, it is set at Rs 750. Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or PwBD category, are exempted from the application fee. This must be noted that the application fee is refundable and so, once submitted will not be returned in any case.

