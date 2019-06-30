SBI PO Result 2019: The results of the preliminary exam for SBI PO 2019 has been announced on the official website of the State Bank of India, i.e., at www.sbi.co.in. The exams were conducted for the Probationary Officer vacancies at the Bank.

ALong with SBI PO Prelims Result 2019, the Bank also released the SBI PO 2019 cut off for different categories of the candidates. According to the notice issued by SBI, this year the qualifying cut off has been decided at 71 for general candidates and 68.25 for EWS candidates.

Follow the steps below to check your SBI PO Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India – www.sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click the link on the homepage that says ‘SBI PO Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results, download and take a printout of the same for future use.

SBI had conducted the prelims exams for Probationary Officer vacancies on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 through online mode. There were 100 Objective type questions of 100 marks.

Candidates who qualify the test will be called for SBI PO Mains Exam. The merit list will be drawn categorically on the basis of aggregate marks scored in the test.