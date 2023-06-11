Home

Education

SBI, RBI, IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

SBI, RBI, IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From Punjab National Bank(PNB)'s Senior Manager-Data Scientist posts to Reserve Bank of India(RBI

India GDS Post Recruitment 2023: Apply For 12828 Posts Till June 11. Class 10th Pass Eligible.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From Punjab National Bank(PNB)’s Senior Manager-Data Scientist posts to Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)’ posts and many more — here is a list of job openings with their ongoing registration process. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, official website, and other details here.

Punjab National Bank(PNB) Jobs

The Punjab National Bank(PNB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Officer-Credit, Senior Manager-Data Scientist, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at . The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. A total of 240 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the full article HERE

You may like to read

Opening Date for On-line Registration 24.05.2023

Closing Date for On-line Registration 11.06.2023

Tentative Date of Online Test (Wherever required) 02.07.2023

Vacancy: 240

State Bank of India Jobs

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Over 20 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is June 21, 2023. For more details, check the notification HERE and HERE

Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer posts

Official Website: bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

and Deadline: June 21, 2023 RBI Bank Jobs