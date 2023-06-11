By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SBI, RBI, IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs
Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From Punjab National Bank(PNB)’s Senior Manager-Data Scientist posts to Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)’ posts and many more — here is a list of job openings with their ongoing registration process. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, official website, and other details here.
Punjab National Bank(PNB) Jobs
The Punjab National Bank(PNB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Officer-Credit, Senior Manager-Data Scientist, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at pnbindia.in. The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. A total of 240 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the full article HERE
- Opening Date for On-line Registration 24.05.2023
- Closing Date for On-line Registration 11.06.2023
- Tentative Date of Online Test (Wherever required) 02.07.2023
- Vacancy: 240
State Bank of India Jobs
The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Over 20 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is June 21, 2023. For more details, check the notification HERE and HERE
- Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer posts
- Official Website: bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.
- Deadline: June 21, 2023
RBI Bank Jobs
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of ‘Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)’ in the Reserve Bank of India, hereinafter referred to as ‘Bank’. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at www.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is June 30, 2023. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the notification HERE
- Name of Post: Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)
- Official Website: www.rbi.org.in
- Deadline: June 30, 2023
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023
IDBI Bank Ltd. has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Manager – Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) – Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM) – Grade D post. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in. The last date for submission of the application form is June 15, 2023. A total of 136 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the notification HERE
- Name of Post: Manager – Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) – Grade C, Deputy General Manager (DGM) – Grade D
- Official Website: idbibank.in
- Deadline: June 15, 2023
