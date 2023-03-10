Top Recommended Stories

Bank Jobs 2023: SBI is Hiring. Check Circle-Wise Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

Updated: March 10, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs), and other PSBs for the Business Correspondent Facilitator post on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023. A total of  868 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Read this article to know more about the recruitment process.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Check Circle-Wise Vacancy 

  • Name of the post: Business Correspondent Facilitator
  • User Department: Financial Inclusion (FI) Department
Name of the CircleCheck Vacancy here
Ahmedabad28
Amravati39
Bengaluru32
Bhopal81
Bhubaneshwar52
Chandigarh45
Chennai40
New Delhi58
Hyderabad42
Jaipur39
Kolkata80
Lucknow78
Maharashtra62
Mumbai Metro9
North East60

A total of 60 vacant posts will be filled in the Patna circle. Meanwhile, 11 vacancies will be filled in Thiruvananthapuram circle.

SBI RBO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

The retired officers of SBI & e-ABs should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement.

Educational Qualification/
Experience/ Special Skill/ aptitudeRequired –		Educational Qualification/ Experience/ Special Skill/ aptitude Required –
EducationNo specific educational qualifications are required, Since the applicants are retired officers of SBI, e-ABs & Other PSBs.
Experience(if any)The retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.
Special Skill/ aptitude:The retired personnel should possess the special skill/ aptitude/ quality, as per the requirement for the post.

SBI RBO Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.

SBI RBO Job Notification pdf – Direct Link

How to Apply For SBI Retired Bank Officer Jobs?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

Published Date: March 10, 2023 3:32 PM IST

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 3:36 PM IST

