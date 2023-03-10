Home

Bank Jobs 2023: SBI is Hiring. Check Circle-Wise Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs), and other PSBs for the Business Correspondent Facilitator post on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023. A total of 868 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Read this article to know more about the recruitment process. Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2023: From Uploading Marks to Exam Schedule; Board Releases List of Guidelines

User Department: Financial Inclusion (FI) Department

Name of the Circle Check Vacancy here Ahmedabad 28 Amravati 39 Bengaluru 32 Bhopal 81 Bhubaneshwar 52 Chandigarh 45 Chennai 40 New Delhi 58 Hyderabad 42 Jaipur 39 Kolkata 80 Lucknow 78 Maharashtra 62 Mumbai Metro 9 North East 60

A total of 60 vacant posts will be filled in the Patna circle. Meanwhile, 11 vacancies will be filled in Thiruvananthapuram circle.

SBI RBO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

The retired officers of SBI & e-ABs should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement.

Educational Qualification/

Experience/ Special Skill/ aptitudeRequired – Educational Qualification/ Experience/ Special Skill/ aptitude Required – Education No specific educational qualifications are required, Since the applicants are retired officers of SBI, e-ABs & Other PSBs. Experience(if any) The retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area. Special Skill/ aptitude: The retired personnel should possess the special skill/ aptitude/ quality, as per the requirement for the post.

SBI RBO Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.

SBI RBO Job Notification pdf – Direct Link

How to Apply For SBI Retired Bank Officer Jobs?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

