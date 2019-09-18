SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has released the recruitment notice for 700 apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates are requested to apply at sbi.co.in.

The deadline for registration is October 6, 2019. Note that interested candidates must have graduated from a recognized University.

Check all the important dates here:

1) Registration begins on September 17, 2019.

2) Registration ends on October 6, 2019.

3) Admit Card releases on October 15, 2019.

4) The exam is on October 23, 2019.

Check the vacancy details here:

1) Haryana: 150 Posts

2) Punjab: 400 Posts

3) Himachal Pradesh: 150 Posts

The age limit required to apply for the post is between 20 years and 28 years of age as on August 31, 2019.

Notably, the online test for SBI Recruitment 2019 comprises 100 questions with one mark each. It will be conducted for 1 hour. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.