SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on a regular basis on its official website at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification on the website.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 477 vacancies of SCO. Eligible candidates can apply for the post from today. The SBI recruitment 2019 notification was issued on Friday.
The last date to submit applications for SBI recruitment 2019 is September 25, 2019.
Candidates must keep their identification proofs and documents like their resume, proof of age, educational qualification, experience letter, etc handy failing which they will not be shortlisted for interview round.
Follow the steps below to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘New Registration’.
Step 3: Fill up the registration form and upload the required documents.
Step 4: Make the payment for the application fee. Click ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.
Here are a few instructions to keep in mind while applying:
- Candidates can apply for only one post.
- The registration process will be completed only on payment of application fees.
- Candidates must go through the notification for details on eligibility.
- Candidates must have all required documents to be uploaded at the time of application (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience letter, and so on)
- Shortlisting for online test is purely based on a provisional basis, subject to document verification and eligibility criteria.
- Once selected in the online test, the candidates go through an interview round based on which the recruitment will take place.