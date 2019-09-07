SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on a regular basis on its official website at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification on the website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 477 vacancies of SCO. Eligible candidates can apply for the post from today. The SBI recruitment 2019 notification was issued on Friday.

The last date to submit applications for SBI recruitment 2019 is September 25, 2019.

Candidates must keep their identification proofs and documents like their resume, proof of age, educational qualification, experience letter, etc handy failing which they will not be shortlisted for interview round.

Follow the steps below to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Fill up the registration form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Make the payment for the application fee. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.

Here are a few instructions to keep in mind while applying: