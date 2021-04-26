SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India on Monday released the notification against 5,000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2021 can visit the careers section of the SBI website — sbi.co.in/careers — to check and download the notification. As per the notification, the application process for the SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment will commence on April 27. Candidates can submit application forms by May 17, 2021. Also Read - SBI Clerk Qualifying Exam Admit Cards Out, Download on sbi.co.in

“Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state),” reads the official notification. Also Read - SBI PO Admit Card 2018: Prelims Admit Card Released, Check at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in June 2021 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively on July 31, 2021. Also Read - SBI Clerk Final Result 2016: Read selection and allotment criteria at sbi.co.in

“The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered an appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited,” the notification further reads.

SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Registration begins: 27.04.2021

Last date to apply: 17.05.2021

Prelims exam: June 2021

Main exam: 31.07.2021

How to apply for SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2021