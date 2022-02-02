SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.Also Read - Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Specialists, Other Posts on delhi.cantt.gov.in; Apply Before This Date

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card. Follow the steps given below.

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of State Bank of India— sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘ Career ‘ tab available on the homepage.

‘ tab available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022.’

Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button.

Save, Download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given above to download the admit card. Candidates must note that they can download the admit card till February 16, 2022.