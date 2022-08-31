SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin today, August 31, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form by September 20, 2022. A total of 19 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. A candidate can not apply for more than one post. If it is found that a candidate has applied for more than one post, his application last in point of time will only be considered for shortlisting. For more details, please read below.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 31, 2022

The registration process will end: September 20, 2022

SBI Vacancy Details

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) : 11 posts

: 11 posts Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) : 05 posts

: 05 posts System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator: 03 posts

SBI Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) : B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

: B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks. Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification.

SBI Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: SBI Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 20, 2022. The process of Registration is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of the fee.