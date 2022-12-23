SBI Recruitment 2022: Opportunity To Land A Job Without Appearing For Exams. Vacancies, Salary Details Here

The online registration started on December 22 and the last day to submit the online application is January 10, 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2022 for 1438 vacancies

SBI Recruitment 2022: If you are looking for a job in the State Bank of India (SBI), then this news is for you. The State Bank of India is inviting online applications for the post of Collection facilitators on a contractual basis. SBI has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers/staff of SBI & erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) for the post of Collection facilitators on a contractual basis. According to the official notification released by SBI, there are a total of 1438 vacancies released. Engaged retired Officers/Staff will be deployed at CPC/Regional Office/ AO (Administrative Office)/ ATC (Assets Tracking Centre) or any other office locations/establishments as decided by the LHO concerned.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the interview committee and the decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

Total Vacancies And Its Break-Up

General: 680

EWS: 125

OBC: 314

SC: 198

ST: 121

Total: 1438

How to Apply for SBI Recruitment:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be completed unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as per the guidelines specified under ‘How to Upload Document” in the notification. Candidates should fill out the ‘application form’ carefully and submit the same after filling it out completely. In case a candidate is not able to fill the application in one go, he/ she can save the partly filled ‘Form’. In doing this, a provisional registration number & password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should carefully note down the registration number & password. The partly filled & saved application form can be re-opened using the registration number & password where-after the particulars can be edited if needed. This facility for editing the saved information will be available three times only. Once the application is filled out completely, the candidate should submit the application form.

Qualifications Required for SBI Recruitment:

According to the official notification released by SBI Recruitment 2022, no specific educational qualification is required.

Experience Required for SBI Recruitment:

According to the official notification released by SBI Recruitment 2022, retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Contract Period for SBI Recruitment:

The contract will be for a period of a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 3 years for retired officers/staff attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to a quarterly review of the performance of the official in HRMS.

Salary for SBI Recruitment:

The salary will be paid at monthly intervals. The monthly salary for the Collection Facilitators is as under:

Clerical- Rs.25000

JMGS-I- Rs. 35000

MMGS-II and MMGS-III- Rs. 40000

Eligibility Criteria

Any retired officer or staff of SBI or other associates of the bak who is not above 63 years of age on December 2022 can apply for this job. The candidate should have a clean record of service and they should have knowledge and expertise in the role assigned to them. For more details please see the notification.

Note: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.