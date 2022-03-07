SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the Banking sector, here comes a golden opportunity for you all. The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility, and salary on the official website, sbi.co.in.Also Read - SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 70000; Apply For 100 Posts at sidbi.in

The online registration process has commenced from March 4, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is March 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 2700 Posts at jkpolice.gov.in| Here's Direct link

Vacancy Details

Chief Information Officer: 1 post

Chief Technology Officer: 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post

Key Points to Remember

Online Application Begins: March 4, 2022

Online Application Ends: March 31, 2022

Official Website: sbi.co.in .

. Number of vacancies: 04

Mode of application: online

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Information Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage. Chief Technology Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage. Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) : Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage. Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying the application fee. For more details, click on the link given below. Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 20 Posts; Apply Now at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to Apply Online?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using the Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.