SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank Of India is Hiring! Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI/ e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) as Resolvers on a contractual basis.

State Bank of India(SBI) is Hiring! Check Salary, Job Description, Vacancy, Application Link.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI/ e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) as Resolvers on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website – sbi.co.in/web/careers. A total of 94 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must upload all required documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof etc.) failing which their application/ candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be completed unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as per the guidelines specified under ‘How to Upload Document. Check important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy, Number of Position

Name of the Position: Resolvers

Resolvers Department : Customer Service Department

: Customer Service Department No. of Vacancy: 94

94 Place of posting: Circle Complaints Resolution Centre (CCRC) at LHOs. (However, Bank reserves the right to post anywhere in India as per its requirement.)

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Education: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are desired.

Experience (If any): Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Eligibility Criteria for fresh engagement (As on 01.11.2023): The retired officers of SBI and its e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) with unblemished service record who retired as MMGS-II, MMGSIII & SMGS-IV shall be considered for engagement for the above positions. The retired Officers should have good track record of performance and deep knowledge of Bank’s systems and procedures. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

SBI Job Notification(pdf)

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process

Selection Process for Fresh Engagement: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: -Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit list: The merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate scores common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.

For Fresh engagement: i. The shortlist candidates shall be interviewed by the interview committee and the decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates appearing in the Interview process

The merit list will be drawn by Circle wise, category wise, and the candidates will be posted in the preferred Circle for which they are applying, in the event of their selection and will not be entitled for inter-circle transfer.

