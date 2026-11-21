SBI recruitment 2026: Applications open for 20 Data Scientist posts; check key details

The State Bank of India has opened applications for several posts including Chief Manager and Deputy Manager. The process begins with shortlisting, followed by an online written examination and then an interview.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/sbi-recruitment-2026-applications-open-for-20-data-scientist-posts-check-key-details-8546919/ Copy

SBI is inviting applications for several posts. File image

Looking for a data science career in banking? SBI is hiring 20 Specialist Cadre Officers (SCOs) on a regular basis, and eligible Indian citizens can apply online. The posts are Chief Manager, Manager, and Deputy Manager, all in Data Scientist roles. Eligible candidates have until December 10, 2026, to apply online on the bank’s official website. Each candidate can apply for only one post.

Before applying, candidates should go through the official notification closely and make sure they meet the eligibility criteria, from educational qualifications and age limits to work experience.

SBI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 20 vacancies namely that of Chief Manager (Data Scientist) with 2 openings, Manager (Data Scientist) with 14 positions and Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) with 4 positions.

The eligibility criteria for Chief Manager include an age limit from 27 to 37 years. The applicant should have At least six years of post-qualification experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), including a minimum of two years of experience in developing scalable, Python-based Large Language Model (LLM), Generative AI (GenAI), or Agentic AI applications.

Also Read | MPPSC 2027 exam dates out: State Service Prelims, MPSET, ADPO, Polytechnic Lecturer and more | Check details

The eligibility criteria for the Manager include an age limit of 26 to 36 years. The applicant must have at least four years of post-qualification experience in AI and ML, including a minimum of two years of experience in developing Python-based LLM, GenAI or Agentic AI solutions at scale.

Finally, the Deputy Manager has an age limit of 24 to 32 years. The applicant must have at least three years of overall experience after acquiring the basic qualification, including a minimum of two years of full-time experience in Analytics, AI, ML or GenAI.

Candidates must also have at least one year of full-time experience in developing AI, ML, Deep Learning, or GenAI models.

What is the educational experience?

Candidates applying for all three positions must hold one of the following qualifications from a recognised university or institution: BE, BTech or MTech in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Data Science, or Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, or an equivalent degree in the relevant disciplines.

MSc in Data Science, Statistics or Computer Science.

MA in Statistics.

Master of Statistics (MStat).

Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Additionally, candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in both graduation and postgraduation.

SBI Recruitment 2026: What is the selection process?

The selection process comprises shortlisting, an online written examination, and an interview.

Shortlisting – Meeting the minimum educational qualification and experience requirements does not automatically guarantee an interview call. A shortlisting committee formed by the bank will determine the parameters and shortlist an adequate number of candidates for the interview. The bank’s decision in this regard will be final.

Also Read | UGC NET December 2026 exam dates announced; check subject-wise schedule here

Online Written Examination – The examination is tentatively planned to be held in December 2026 or January 2027. The bank will post the examination call letters on its official website and inform candidates via SMS and email. Candidates must download their call letters from there.

The examination will take place at designated centres across the country. Candidates must choose their preferred examination centre at the time of applying. Requests to change the examination centre will simply not be entertained. However, the bank retains the right to add or drop examination centres and assign a candidate to a different centre.

The General Aptitude section will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in this section will not be considered while preparing the final merit list. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the online written examination.

Interview – Candidates shortlisted for the interview will be assessed for 100 marks. The bank will determine the qualifying marks for the interview.

Merit list

Candidates will be ranked purely on their interview marks, from highest to lowest. If two or more candidates score the same at the cut-off, the older candidate gets the higher rank.