SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group CISO post, salary up to Rs 2.5 crore | Check steps to apply

SBI has opened applications for its Group CISO position, offering a salary of up to Rs 2.5 crore annually. The role involves overseeing the bank’s cybersecurity strategy and day-to-day security operations.
SBI announced the vacancy in a recent notification on its website. The job applications have been open since September 4, 2026 and will close on September 24, 2026.
According to the notification, issued under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21, candidates must have relevant IT experience and satisfy the age requirement. The maximum age allowed is 57, calculated as of August 31, 2026.
Furthermore, the applicant must have 15 to 20 years of experience in IT or information technology. Notably, only citizens of India can apply for the position.
To qualify for SBI’s CISO post, applicants must hold a B.Tech/B.E. in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Cyber Security, or an equivalent degree in these fields — with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.
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Candidates can also qualify with an Master of Computer Applications (MCA) or M.Tech/M.Sc in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electronics, Electronics & Communications Engineering, or Cyber Security (or an equivalent degree), as long as it’s from a government-recognised or government-approved institution.
Eligible candidates have until September 24, 2026, to apply for the Group CISO position via SBI’s official recruitment channels. Following this, shortlisting will be carried out as per SBI’s criteria, and selected applicants will proceed to the interview stage.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the official recruitment notification and check the eligibility criteria, experience requirements and application instructions before submitting their forms.
Find more information here.
The recruitment is for a senior-level cybersecurity position, with the selected professional expected to oversee and strengthen SBI’s information security and cybersecurity operations. Given the seniority of the post, applicants must meet the specified professional experience and qualification requirements.
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Applications close on September 24, 2026, and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply well before then. The complete eligibility criteria and application process are available in SBI’s official recruitment notification.
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