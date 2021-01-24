New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit card for SBI SCO (Specialist Cadre Officer). Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in till February 1, 2021. Also Read - SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 Results LIVE NOW At sbi.co.in, STEPS TO CHECK RESULTS AND DIRECT LINK HERE

The online examination would be held on February 1, 2021. The written test comprises 70 per cent of the marks, whereas the interview will amount to 30 per cent weightage. Those who pass the written test will be called for an interview. Candidates will have to qualify both in written exam and interview separately. Also Read - Beware of KYC Fraud: SBI Alerts Customers, Know How to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

Merit List: The final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating the marks of online written test (out of 250 marks) and interview (out of 25 marks). Also Read - Bank Fraud: Hyderabad-based Co cheats SBI, Other Banks for ₹ 4,736 Crore

Selection: The selection will be made from the Top merit ranked candidates in each category. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidate will be ranked according to their age in descending order in select list.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap on SBI SCO Admit Card 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep a hard copy for further use.