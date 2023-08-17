SBI SCO Admit Card 2023 Released; Download Link At Sbi.Co.In

Home

The State Bank of India SO aims to fill up a total of 217 posts through its latest recruitment drive. Out of this, 182 vacancies are for regular positions, whereas 35 vacancies are for contractual positions.

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers. The admit cards were issued on the Regular and Contractual Basis Advertisement No.CRPD/SCO/2023-24/001. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the competitive examination from the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. The written examination is slated to take place on August 26, this year. The State Bank of India SO aims to fill up a total of 217 posts through its latest recruitment drive. Out of this, 182 vacancies are for regular positions, whereas 35 vacancies are for contractual positions.

Candidates can also check the examination pattern available in the notification below:

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/36548767/280423-Final+Advertisement.pdf/874f01c3-a697-164a-ea29-42d8c9275a03?t=1682696562513

Education Qualification or All Posts

In order to apply for the vacancies, a candidate must hold a BE or BTech degree in Computer Science or Computer Science and Engineering, or Information Technology or Software Engineering or Electronics & Communications Engineering or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline. Candidate will also be found eligible if they have done MCA or MTech or MSc in Computer Science, or Information Technology or Electronic & Communications Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

How to download SCO admit card 2023?

Those who want to download the SBI SCO admit cards 2023 shall follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

Visit the career page of the State Bank of India at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

Step 2

Once you reach their homepage, click on the SCO post link under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/001

Step 3

Click on the admit card link

Step 4

Next, enter your login details and press ‘submit’

Step 5

Check and download the admit card

Step 6

Lastly, take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Note: A candidate can apply for only one post.

On the other hand, you can also download the admit card directly through the link – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscomar23/oecla_aug23/login.php?appid=87222bb0d8a5d53e34bd6d0eec982370

Before applying for a post, applicants are advised to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the official notification.

For any further details, candidates shall visit the official website of the State Bank of India’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

