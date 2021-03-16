New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer & Dy Manager in different categories. According to the notice issued by the bank, the SBI SCO Interview 2021 are scheduled to be held from 15 to 17 March 2021 at the various exam centre. Those candidates who have qualified in the written test against the advertisement number 2/2020-21 can appear for interviews on the scheduled dates. Also Read - SBI CBO Result 2021 Declared on sbi.co.in: Here’s How to Check Your Score

The candidates must note that the roll number-wise interview schedule has been uploaded to the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the process below through which the aspirants can check SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF will be opened.

Step 4: Download SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Important details:

The interview will be held at 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. The interviews will be held through video conferencing.

All candidates are advised to be available 15 minutes before the commencement of the interview.

The candidates are advised to check their internet connections before appearing in the interview round.