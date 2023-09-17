Home

SBI SCO Jobs 2023: Check Application, Pay Scale, Qualification, Vacancy, Selection Process

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the largest and most prestigious banks in India, and it often offers various job opportunities for candidates interested in a banking career. At present, SBI is hiring candidates for Managerial and Specialist posts. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 10. A total of 442 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, official websites, direct links, educational qualifications, and other details here.

SBI SCO Jobs 2023: Check Registration Date And Time

Online registration of application & payment of fees: From 15.09.2023 TO 05.10.2023

State Bank of India Vacancy

Managerial:439 posts

Specialist: 3 posts

State Bank of India Educational Qualification

For Managerial Posts: B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies. Specialist (Green Finance): Degree in Engineering /B.E. Environmental Engineering from Indian University/Institute recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC orMaster’s degree in the environment related area such as M. Sc. / M. Tech. / Master’s in Environmental Science / Environmental Science & Engineering / Earth & Climate Science / Energy Technology / Climate Science & technology from University/Institute recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC.

State Bank of India Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF(2)

State Bank of India: Check Pay Scale

Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the Post as on the date of eligibility. The Officers engaged on Regular basis will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund i.e., NPS, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules in force from time to time and Salary and perks as per Bank’s salary structure. To know more, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

State Bank of India: How to Apply?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Once the application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of a candidate not being able to fill up the application in

one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The process of Registration will be completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

