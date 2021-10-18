New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) will today conclude the online application process for recruitment of Special Cadre Officer (SCO) on contract and regular basis. Candidates who are interested in this vacancy can apply now on SBI career portal.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: SBI Releases Interview Schedule on sbi.co.in | Here’s How to Download

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 started on September 28, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 606 vacancies, of which 567 vacancies are for Wealth Management Business Unit (contractual basis), 1 for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) on contractual basis and 38 vacancies of Manager/ Deputy Manager on regular basis.

The official notification mentioned that the recruitment would be done through 'shortlisting and interview.' Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score or merit secured in the Interview round.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates have to go to the official website – sbi.co.in or bani.sbi/careers.

On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract Basis.’

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021.

Either click on New Registration or Login using your credentials, if already registered.

Enter your details and upload all the documents as asked.

Click on submit after duly filling the form.

Your SBI SO Recruitment 2021 application form will be submitted.

Download and print a copy of the form for future references.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: