SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the interview schedule for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. The application process has already started for several posts such as Deputy Manager, Agri Spcl, Production, and Relationship Manager. The candidates who have applies for the posts can find more information about the interview schedule on sbi.co.in.

The candidates must note that the total number of posts for which the interview would be conducted is 10. The interview for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 would be conducted by the Shortlisting committee of the SBI. The parameters for the interview would be decided by the Shortlisting Committee of SBI.

The candidates should check the official website for updates about the Interview Call Letter and other details. Apart from this, the SBI has also released the Bio-Data format for the post of Deputy Manager.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to download interview schedule

Go to the official website-sbi.co.in. Now go to the Carer tab. Following this, go to Current Openings. Candidates should click on the notification that says, “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Interview Schedule Announced for the post: Deputy Manager (Agri Spl)) (ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2021-22/14).” Candidates should now click on the Interview Schedule. A PDF would appear on the screen. Candidates should download the interview schedule for further use.

The candidates must know that the interview would be conducted at 9:30 AM and 1 PM. They must follow COVID guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others at the examination hall.