SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts under SCO Recruitment 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI — sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 149 posts of Specialist Officer in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post and payment of fees is May 3, 2021. Read on for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 can check the detailed notification for eligibility criteria for various posts given below.

Official notification for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test and interview for some posts and shortlisting of candidates and interview round for others. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges is Rs 750/- for General and EWS category candidates and NIL for SC/ST and PWD category candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking, etc by providing information as asked on the screen.